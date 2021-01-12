ANGOLA — “A new year a new me,” is a common phrase heard on Jan. 1.
When the new year comes around, many people set goals or resolutions for themselves.
Although most people try their hardest to stick to their resolutions, most abandon them by Jan. 17, said blogger Margo Moeschter, whether it’s a loss of motivation or running out of time to do so.
Every person has a different resolution based on what they did the year before, whether it’s loosing the weight gained from quarantine due to COVID-19, trying to become more organized or even being more focused in school or work.
“My New Year’s resolution is to be more caring, I’m going to be nicer to people, I’m going to volunteer more and work harder at the fire department, and I also am going to pray more,” said Hamilton volunteer firefighter Brady Vail. “I think the reason people drop their New Year’s resolutions is because they don’t have their heart completely in it, almost as if they feel pressured into doing it with the other people they know.”
Having a New Year’s resolution is hard and stressful depending on how much it can impact your life. Resolutions bring change into our lives and some people tend to do better with change than others. It’s hard to stay on track and keep up with your goal, so here are some tips on how you can keep your resolution all year instead of just a month.
Make sure your resolution is possible to achieve in your everyday life. Most people make resolutions that they want to fit in their daily routine but don’t have the time. In order to avoid this, make a calendar and list out all the things you have to do during the month. In the times where you don’t have an appointment or something important to do, put your resolution in there and this will also help avoid procrastination.
Define your key results and milestones, without setting milestones for each month you will not be able to tell your goal. This can lead to giving up without reason, it can also help to keep you on track and make sure you are not straying away from your goal or slacking off.
Don’t do it alone. People who do their resolutions alone tend to loose focus and hope because they have no one by their side cheering them on or even helping them. It’s hard to break bad habits alone, if you have someone who you respect do your resolution with you, it will be easier to break the habits and change your daily life style.
Keep your resolutions realistic and don’t limit yourself. You can do anything you put your mind to. Your resolution does not have to be right when the New Year’s comes, take some time to get prepared, get situated, and get the things you want and need in order to make your resolution possible. Don’t try to push yourself to do everything at once, take baby steps, take your time. Nothing good will happen to you if you rush the process and try to do everything at once you can ware yourself out and put to much stress on yourself. So just take it slow, and remember it takes time to do things right.
It’s not easy changing your habits and changing your every day routine and life style. Just remember keeping a resolution is hard but try to stay on top of it. It’s OK to go off track every once in a while. Just don’t give up on yourself.
