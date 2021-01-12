Keeping New Year’s resolutions can be difficult and The Cheesecake Factory is tempting people to ditch their resolutions, the company said in a promotion. On Monday guests will be treated to two — yes, two — complimentary slices of any of The Cheesecake Factory’s more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake with their online take-out or delivery order of $30 or more by using promo code “TWOSLICES” at checkout. The promotion, clearly aimed at breaking resolutions, runs through Sunday.