KENDALLVILLE — Parents are invited to help their children get their first library card through the month of Sept. at Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City.

Children who get their first library card this month will receive a gift bag and access to all the services the library offers. Gift bags are available for children from birth to age 17.

Children and teens can plug into many youth activities at the library. These programs and activities take place in Sept.:

Dungeons & Dragons

Fridays, Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Teens in grades 6-12 may play each Friday at 3:30 p.m. The game is limited to 10 players.

Preschool Storytime

Mondays. Sept. 13, 20 and 27 at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch

Tuesdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 10 a.m., Kendallville Public Library

Thursdays, Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Join us for stories, crafts, activities and more!

Second Chance Projects

Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 11, Kendallville Public Library

It’s your second chance to complete one of our summer reading activities you might have missed! Projects include wooden snakes, fast tracks, photo blocks, and others. Help us use up our leftover items while supplies last.

Sneaker Design

Monday, Sept. 13, through Saturday, Sept. 18, Kendallville Public Library

Stop in and grab one of these cute sneakers and create your very own design. This event is open to youth in grades K-12 while supplies last.

SparKits!

Monday, Sept. 20, at noon, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch.

SparKits are back! The library is providing these activity kits from the Early Childhood Alliance on the third Monday of each month, beginning at noon. A limited number of kits will be available for babies and toddlers, and can be picked up at either library location (first come, first served).

Nifty Notebooks

Monday, Sept. 20, through Saturday, Sept. 25, Kendallville Public Library

Decorate your notebooks with these awesome notebook stickers. Youth in grades K-12 can stop in to color one while supplies last.

Color and Throw Boomerang!

Monday, Sept. 27, through Thursday, Sept. 30, Kendallville Public Library

What’s more fun than a boomerang? Nothing! Youth in grades K-12 can stop in and color one while supplies last.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.