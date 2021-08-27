KENDALLVILLE — Parents are invited to help their children get their first library card through the month of Sept. at Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City.
Children who get their first library card this month will receive a gift bag and access to all the services the library offers. Gift bags are available for children from birth to age 17.
Children and teens can plug into many youth activities at the library. These programs and activities take place in Sept.:
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Teens in grades 6-12 may play each Friday at 3:30 p.m. The game is limited to 10 players.
Preschool Storytime
Mondays. Sept. 13, 20 and 27 at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch
Tuesdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 10 a.m., Kendallville Public Library
Thursdays, Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join us for stories, crafts, activities and more!
Second Chance Projects
Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 11, Kendallville Public Library
It’s your second chance to complete one of our summer reading activities you might have missed! Projects include wooden snakes, fast tracks, photo blocks, and others. Help us use up our leftover items while supplies last.
Sneaker Design
Monday, Sept. 13, through Saturday, Sept. 18, Kendallville Public Library
Stop in and grab one of these cute sneakers and create your very own design. This event is open to youth in grades K-12 while supplies last.
SparKits!
Monday, Sept. 20, at noon, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch.
SparKits are back! The library is providing these activity kits from the Early Childhood Alliance on the third Monday of each month, beginning at noon. A limited number of kits will be available for babies and toddlers, and can be picked up at either library location (first come, first served).
Nifty Notebooks
Monday, Sept. 20, through Saturday, Sept. 25, Kendallville Public Library
Decorate your notebooks with these awesome notebook stickers. Youth in grades K-12 can stop in to color one while supplies last.
Color and Throw Boomerang!
Monday, Sept. 27, through Thursday, Sept. 30, Kendallville Public Library
What’s more fun than a boomerang? Nothing! Youth in grades K-12 can stop in and color one while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.