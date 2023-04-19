Housing author board to meet
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Housing Authority will have its board meeting Wednesday, April 26, at 3 p.m. in the Van Wagner Room at Lamplighter Apartments, 240 Angling Road.
Kendallville Lions sponsor shredder event
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Lions Club has scheduled its eighth annual Document Shredder event for Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fairview Shopping Center, U.S. 6 East.
People may bring old tax records, personal or business papers to be shredded. No trash, metal or ring binders will be accepted for shredding.
Donations will be accepted for the service. Call 260-347-2253 for more information.
