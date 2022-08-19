KENDALLVILLE —New Millennium Jazz Orchestra will perform Sept. 22 in the first concert of the 2022-23 Concert Series at the Community Learning Center. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 or free with a season ticket, Season tickets are $50 and include four concerts. Other concerts in the series are:
Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.: Smooth Edge 2 is a contemporary a cappella and vocal jazz group from Fort Wayne. They will present a holiday-themed show filled with lots of classics that the whole family will love.
Feb 16, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Parallel Exit is a New York City-based group who specializes in mixing song and dance with slapstick comedy to produce a delightful show for any audience. Performing since 1997, Parallel Exit knows how to entertain. They perform a terrific show for the whole family while sharing a bit about how the vaudeville circuit entertained a century ago.
Date To Be Announced, 7:30 p.m.: A surprise guest will be here for the fourth show, sponsored b the Community learning Center’s Performing Arts Committee. Details are being confirmed, but the committee can share that audiences won’t want to miss this performer.
Go to www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org to register for classes or for more information.
Here are other events and activities scheduled for September
Community Events
Brunch Club: Sept. 1 at 11:30 a.m. Make a meal, eat together and play games.
Farmers Market: Sept 3 from 9 a.m. to noon and Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Buy produce, baked goods, handcrafted goods and more from local vendors.
Harvest Tips & Tricks: Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Get some hands-on experience and harvest lunch.
Culture Fair: Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. Check out the work of local artists.
Gardening Club: Sept. 12 and 26 at 4:30 p.m. Come over for gardening and a light snack, then take home fresh vegetables for the family.
Euchre Tournament: Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Sign up with a partner, or as a single and the CLC will pair you with someone. Play for prizes and fun.
Year-End Garden Care: Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. This class will cover winter care, including how to cover crops.
The Pottery: Bowl-a-thon: Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers may donate their time to make bowls for the Apple Tree Center. No experience is required.
The Y Exercise Classes at the CLC: Weekly classes include Zumba, Barre, Chair Yoga and Senior Strong. Visit the YMCA’s website at www.coleymca.eet/schedules.php for dates and times.
Culinary Arts
Healthy Cooking Demonstration-All About Grilling: Sept. 15 at 5:15 p.m. learn how to grill a variety of vegetables.
ServSafe Food Handler Certification: Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants in the class will earn a certificate of achievement as a ServSafe Food Handler.
Tea Blending: Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Learn about herbs and blending your own ea.
Meal Prep-Baked Ziti and Garlic Bread: Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. Meet with the Kendallville Public Library staff to learn how to make baked ziti.
Homemade Baby Food: Sept 20 at 6 p.m. Make homemade baby foods and protein balls for breastfeeding support.
Fall Meal Prep Series: Sept. 22 and Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. with Parkview.
Fine Arts
Carpenter’s Star Quilt: Sept. 6 and Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. This beginner class will make a Carpenter’s Star quilt.
Sewing 101: Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. Students will learn how to use a sewing machine and red a pattern to make a pair of pants or shorts.
Knitting Group: Every Thursday at 10 a.m. with other community members. All skill levels welcome.
Charity Quilting: Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No experience is need to make quilt tops for Quilts Beyond Borders.
The Pottery
Ceramic Succulent Planters: Sept. 15 and Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. Make hanging and tabletop planters for succulents.
Throwing Coffee Cups: Sept. 20 to Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Design and throw your own coffee cup.
Bookworm Pottery: Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. Kids can enjoy a free storytime and small pottery project.
Performing Arts
Betsy and Friends: Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Local talent Betsy Ley and some of her musical friends will perform on the CLC stage.
Guitar Lessons: Sept. 12 through Oct. 10, 5 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. Beginner and advanced students are taught, using the music of their choice.
Gaslight Playhouse Presents “Clue-The Play: Oct 14, 15 and 16. Ticket information coming soon.
Freedom Academy Tutors
Freedom Academy is hiring tutors for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Tutors have a flexible work schedule with days and hours varying by location. Tutoring is closed on major holidays and tutors do not work weekends. Pay is competitive. Email agerber@freedomacademy.net.
Save the Date
The 2022 Power of the Purse, hosted by Crossroads United Way serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties, will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.
Tickets will go on sale Sept. 1. Tickets are $30 per person, which includes two drink tickets and a raffle tickets. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine and browsing of purses up for raffle. Presentation and drawings take place at 5 p.m.
The event benefits women and children in Noble County. Contact Denise Landers for sponsorship opportunities or more information at landersd@crossroadsuw.org or call 260-993-2179.
