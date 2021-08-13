Barbecue to support church
KENDALLVILLE — The Wayne Center United Methodist Church will have a High’s Chicken Barbecue today at the intersection of U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 in Kendallville.
Homemade waffles on breakfast menu
ASHLEY — Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren will serve a homemade waffle and bacon breakfast Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church, 1993 C.R. 8, for a freewill donation.
Reservations open for ‘Party Under the Sea’
KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse will present “Party Under the Sea” with Ariel, the Little Mermaid, on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Guests will enjoy ice cream and cookies. Ariel will share a story, sing a song and conduct royal training with young princes and princesses. She will pose for photo opportunities with her guests, who will make a special craft.
Tickets are $15 per person and may be ordered online at Gaslight Playhouse’s website: https://www.gaslightplayhouse.org. Space is limited; the payment confirms the reservation.
ISP officers to visit ice cream social
LIGONIER — The Richville United Methodist Church bought Kevlar vests for Indiana State Police troopers three years ago. On Saturday, Aug. 21, officers who received those vests will present a demonstration at the church’s ice cream social.
The troopers’ demonstration at noon kicks off the ice cream social, which ends at 4 p.m. Illusionist Kevin Long will entertain at 1:30 p.m.
The menu includes sloppy joe sandwiches, hot dogs and ice cream at the church, located at 11009 C.R. 50, Ligonier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.