It's time for basketball.
Selection Sunday is today which means the tournaments get underway this week.
Yes, fears about coronavirus are keeping a lot of people home. But let's face it, you were planning to spend most of this next week on your couch watching basketball anyway.
And if you're watching hoops all day, you need to eat. And if you're going to eat, you might as well eat something good.
Whether you're inept in the kitchen or, too lazy to make something really involved or too concerned about missing something good while you're working the stove, I've pulled together a couple of simple things that you can make and eat throughout the day or throughout the week if you have leftovers.
So crack a brew, plop on that couch, watch some hoops and stuff your face with these recipes:
Italian beef sandwiches
These sandwiches are a go-to for me, with a little spice. The pot makes enough for you and some buddies and the beef also reheats well if you've got leftovers.
Ingredients
3 lbs beef
1 jar pepperoncini peppers
Minced garlic
1 cup beef broth
Directions:
Take a knife and stab your beef repeatedly, then take minced garlic and rub into slits. Place beef in crock pot. Pour bottle of peppers, including juice, and beef broth into pot. Cook on low for six hours. When cooked, shred beef and let soak in juice for 30 minutes to soak up flavor. Serve on sub rolls or burger buns.
Cheese dip
You know the basic Velveeta plus Rotel tomato recipe that's on the can? This build off that to add more depth, flavor and heartiness.
Ingredients
16 ounces Velveeta cheese
1 can diced tomatoes with green chilis
1/2 pound ground beef
2 tbsp Worchestshire sauce
Chopped onion (optional)
Chopped green pepper (optional)
Directions:
Brown ground beef in a skillet. If you're using onions and green peppers, cook together with your beef. Drain. Dice Velveeta and add to crock pot with diced tomatoes, beef and Worchestershire sauce. Heat on low until fully melted. Serve with tortilla chips.
This recipe is a great base, but you can add to it. Instead of beef, try sausage. Want to add bacon, go for it? Add a little beer? Sure. Feel free to dump your favorites in.
Crock pot ribs
Ribs take time, but you're too busy watching basketball. Let the crock pot do the work for you and you'll get literal fall-off-the-bone-tender ribs.
Ingredients
Ribs (pork or beef)
2 cups BBQ sauce + extra to brush
1 cup ketchup
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (you can substitute white vinegar)
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
Dash of hot sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Start by putting your ribs in a single layer on a baking sheet. Salt and pepper to taste. Bake in a 400 degree oven for 15 minutes, then turn them over and bake another 15 minutes. (This process will render the extra juice from the meat so the ribs do not boil in the crock pot.)
In a medium sized bowl, combine BBQ sauce, ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire, and hot sauce. Mix well. Place browned ribs in the crock pot. Pour your sauce over the ribs, and cook on high for 4-6 hours or low for 8-10 hours. After the ribs are ready, brush with remaining BBQ sauce. Broil in your oven until BBQ sauce gets caramelized.
Salsa rollups
Don't have five crock pots? Who does! Here's one that you can eat cold. Make a whole bunch and you'll be popping them all day. Multiply up to make more.
Ingredients
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
3 tablespoons chunky salsa
1/2 cup shredded four-cheese Mexican blend shredded cheese
Chili powder
Flour tortillas
Directions
Combine ingredients in a bowl until they're well blended. Spread on the inside of tortillas and then roll into a pinwheel. Secure with a toothpick. Refrigerate and serve cold.
Drunken chicken
This is a copycat recipe of a dish from the Cajun restaurant chain Yats, which used to at Purdue and another in southern Indy when I lived there. If you've got some beers, commit one for this stewed dish. You'll not regret it. It's a lot of ingredients, but you throw them all into one pot, so don't be scared.
Ingredients
12 ounces beer
1 pound boneless chicken breast
1/4 cup olive oil
12 ounce-can stewed tomatoes
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 tsp chili powder
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp dried thyme
1 tsp basil
2 bay leaves
1 cup Italian-style bread crumbs
1 tsp powdered cayenne pepper (optional)
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
White rice
Directions
Mix all ingredients into your crock pot. Add cayenne and crushed red pepper if you want a spicier dish, or omit if you can't handle the heat. Cook on low for four to six hours. When done, shred chicken and remove bay leaves. Serve over white rice.
Boilermaker chili
If you've ever searched for a chili recipe online, you may have seen this one. That's because it's great. Not only that, the original poster of the recipe indicated they used to make this tailgating for Purdue games, so it's doubly good because Purdue is the best.
This chili has a gentle heat that you get on the back of your tongue — not front of your mouth like many spicy foods — so it doesn't overwhelm your palate.
Again, a lot of ingredients, but you're basically throwing them all into one pot.
Ingredients
2 pounds ground beef chuck
1 pound bulk Italian sausage
3 (15 ounce) cans chili beans, drained
1 (15 ounce) can chili beans in spicy sauce
2 (28 ounce) cans diced tomatoes with juice
1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste
1 large yellow onion, chopped
3 stalks celery, chopped
1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
2 green chile peppers, seeded and chopped
1 tablespoon bacon bits
4 cubes beef bouillon
1/2 cup beer
1/4 cup chili powder
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon dried oregano
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon white sugar
Corn chips (for topping)
Sour cream (for topping)
Shredded cheese (for topping)
Directions:
Brown your beef and sausage together in a pan or in your stock pot and drain excess grease. Combine with the other ingredients and either simmer on stovetop for at least two hours, or put in crock pot for at least six hours on low. The chili is better if you let it cool overnight and then heat up the next day, but still pretty tasty same-day.
Top with corn chips, sour cream and shredded cheese if desired.
