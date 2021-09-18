KENDALLVILLE — President Cindy Frick welcomed members of Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa to the first meeting of the 2021-2023 program year.
A highlight of the Sept. 8 gathering was learning that Laurie Bloom, a past president of Kendallville’s Alpha Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa, was elected this spring to be Tri Kappa’s state vice president for 2021-2023 and is in line to be state president.
On Sept, 10, Laurie Bloom made a proposal to the state Tri Kappa executive board regarding the location of the state convention planned for April 24-27, 2025.
As state vice president, her duties are state scholarship chairman; training of chapter vice presidents; and serving on the Beryl Showers Holland Fellowship committee at Indiana University to select two current I.U. students who will be pursuing graduate work (at I.U. or elsewhere) for scholarships totaling $5,000.
This is the first time Kendallville has had a state vice president of Tri Kappa, a statewide philanthropic organization that focuses on charity, culture and education.
“I was a little overwhelmed at first, but I am very excited about the position and look forward to working with state personnel and meeting chapter members from across the state,” she said.
“I will also be working on the promotion of our organization’s three endowment funds. People can visit our website at trikappa.org to learn about the endowments which support charity, culture and education, and we invite them to make a lasting gift by making a donation.”
Prior to being elected state vice president, she was state treasurer for two years.
The Wolcottville resident said her Tri Kappa responsibilities are “basically a full time job.” Assisting her are Alpha Associate Chapter members Cindy Jollief and Gretchen Riehm.
Tri Kappa has 98 associate chapters and 143 active chapters, totaling about 7,500 members.
“We are looking forward to the future and the part we hope to play in hosting the 2025 state convention,” Laurie Bloom said.
She was in Gamma Xi for 20 years; the last six years she has been in the Alpha Associate Chapter, for a total of 26 years of service.
On the screened porch of the home of Jim and Julia Nixon, and wearing masks, members of Beta discussed ways they could support her in her leadership position.
In other business at the Sept. 8 meeting, secretary Linda Jansen read numerous thank-you notes from organizations and services that have received donations during 2021. Also read were thank-you notes from East Noble graduates who received scholarships from the Beta Associate Chapter as well as announcements about fundraisers and events.
The chapter’s nut sales were discussed, with Julia Nixon distributing order forms. Also discussed was joining the Alpha and Gamma Xi chapters for the November meeting. It was decided more information is needed.
The meeting concluded with refreshments served by Bonnie Milton and Helen Haddock.
The next meeting will be Oct. 13 at Julie Carmicheal’s home.
