ELKHART — This year, Crossroads United Way had 49 teams compete in The Great Cardboard Boat Race; the highest number of boats signed up since the boat race started.
The festivities included food trucks and a special 100th anniversary celebration featuring 100 Confetti Cannons and a garrison flag raising by the Elkhart Fire Department to mark a century since Crossroads United Way was founded.
Boat teams spent weeks, sometimes months, perfecting their designs and construction methods to create a boat that will not only float, but sail smoothly around LaSalle Bristol’s Pond. The boats were made entirely out of cardboard and duct tape.
The event raised money and awareness for Crossroads United Way and is part of the organization’s annual workplace fundraising campaign. The event was a huge success, raising more than any other year in the history of the boat race.
Money is still being tallied, but the preliminary count showed that the event generated more than $107,000. This year’s major event sponsors included Barletta Boats, LaSalle Bristol, NIBCO, and Welch Packaging
Welch Packaging was the overall grand prize winner with “Top Gun.”
Other winners were:
Judges Choice Award: Welch Packaging. “Top Gun”
Most Donations: ASA Electronics with “Rock on the Water” and Old National Bank with “Livin’ on a Prayer.”
People’s Choice Award: LaSalle Bristol
Live United Award: LaSalle Bristol with “Miami Vice”
Wonder That Went Down Under Award: “Statute of Lipperty”
Crossroads United Way has been fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community since 1922. Crossroads United Way serves Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties.
