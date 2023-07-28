Rome City church plans rummage sale
ROME CITY — Rome City United Methodist Church will have a rummage sale on Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in its fellowship hall, 297 Washington St.
A lunch menu of hot dogs, sloppy joes, chips, dessert and water will be available for purchase.
Gospel music convention draws national artists
MARION — The Northmen will present the 24th annual Alan Godsey Memorial Northern Gospel Singing Convention on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Memorial Coliseum (YMCA), 123 Sutter Way. More than 30 Christian music artists from across the nation will perform.
The Friday concert is at 5 p.m. Saturday’s performances are a matinee at noon and a concert at 4 p.m. Evening concert tickets are $10 per person in advance, and $12 per person at the door. The matinee concert tickets are $8 per person in advance, and $10 per person at the door.
Tickets are available by calling 260-348-5164 or at the office, P.O. Box 25634, Fort Wayne IN 46825. For information, go to: www.the-northmen.com.
