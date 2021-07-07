LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Public Library has scheduled these events at its three locations in LaGrange, Topeka and Shipshewana. For more information and latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us
Adult Summer Reading Challenge: “Live to Read, Read to Live”
June 5 – July 31 at all library locations.
For every three books read this summer, patrons age 18 and older may put an entry into the library’s prize drawing. Win one of the following: Instant Pot Multi-Cooker, Ninja Air Fryer, NutriChef Vacuum Sealer, OSTBA Food Dehydrator, Lodge Cast Iron Combo Cooker. Ages 18+
Pre-School Virtual Story Time
Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., LaGrange County Public Library Facebook Page.
A children’s librarian shares a book online each Tuesday morning. This will stay on the library’s Facebook page to be viewed at any time.
In-Person Story Time
Meeting every Tuesday: LaGrange County Public Library at 10:30 a.m.;Topeka Branch Library at 11 a.m.; Shipshewana Branch Library at 1 p.m. No registration is required.
Gentle Flow Yoga with Farra
Thursdays, July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; Mondays, July 12, 19 and 26 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., LaGrange County Public Library. Space is limited; call 260-463-2841, extension1030, to register. A $5 donation is suggested for each session. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one, or a rug or blanket if you don’t.
New Children’s Activity Bags for pickup – Origami Animal Bookmarks
Monday, July 12, at all branches
Each bag contains activity sheets and a simple craft for two children that can be done at home.
Second Saturday Book Club
Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m., LaGrange County Public Library
This month’s book is “The Tower, the Zoo and the Tortoise” by Julia Stewart. Copies of the current book selection are available at the LaGrange Library’s Adult Information Desk. Ages 16 and older.
Make-N-Take: “Adventure Fund” Altered Jug
Wednesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Participants will decorate gallon glass jugs to have a special place to save for that next great adventure! Cost is $16 per person; ages 12 and older. Registration and $5 deposit due by Friday, July 9. Space is limited.
Paracord Bracelets
Thursday, July 15, at 1 p.m. at the Shipshewana Branch Library
Saundra Rutledge, a search dog handler, First Responder, SARTECH 2 and a librarian ,will teach this free, fun, all-ages program. Register at the Shipshewana branch or by calling 260-768-7444.
Painting with Carl Mosher – Mountains and Lake
Friday, July 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library. Even if you’ve never painted before, you’ll be amazed at what you’re capable of! All materials supplied. Ages 12 and older. Cost: $25 payable at the class. Classes fill quickly, so register soon at 260-463-2941 x1030.
Soap Making
Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library. Participants will receive a folder of information, a soap recipe and soap to take home. Cost is $20 per person. Registration and $10 deposit due by July 13.
Patchwork Trails
Tuesday, July 20,at 6 p.m. at the Great Commission University (Howe Military campus), 5755 N. S.R. 9, Howe. Explore nature by combining exercise, education, friendship and fun. No fees or registration required. Look at what’s blooming, what’s singing, what’s flying, and what’s underfoot. Meet in White Hall lot, just north of the Gymnasium. (There’s ice cream nearby!) All ages welcome.
Summer Reading Program Finales!
Saturday, July 24, at 9 a.m. at LaGrange County Public Library
Saturday, July 24, at 11 a.m. at Topeka Branch
Saturday, July 24, at 1 p.m. at Shipshewana Branch
Bring your summer reading log to collect prizes. There will be a presentation by Soarin’ Hawk Raptors at each location, followed by games and ice cream!
Teen Activity
Monday, July 26, at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Theme: Board Games! This is an in-person event for youth in grades 6-12 with limited registration. Registration is required by Wednesday, July 21, by calling the library at 260-463-2841.
Emergency Candles
Tuesday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at LaGrange County Public Library
Thursday, July 29, at 12:30 p.m. at Shipshewana Branch
Friday, July 30, at noon at Topeka Branch
Make a long-burning emergency candle out of ordinary household items. Please register for the class of your choice by July 20 at the LaGrange Library or by calling 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
Art – Ages 8 to 18
Wednesday, July 28, at 4 p.m. at the Shipshewana Branch Library
Theme: Paint & Paper Monarch Butterfly. Space is limited. Must register by Wednesday, July 21.
Elementary Book – Grades 2 to 5
Friday, July 3, at 2 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Participants may pick up the book “Chester and Gus” by Cammie McGovern in advance at the LaGrange County Public Library or request they be sent to the branches. The book club meeting will include discussion, a fun activity and pick up of the book for next month.
Teen Book Club – Grades 6 to 12
Friday, July 30, at 3 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Participants may pick up the book “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak in advance at the LaGrange County Public Library or request they be sent to the branches. The book club meeting will include discussion, a fun activity and pick up of the book for next month.
Movie and Popcorn Family Matinee
Saturday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Movie is yet to be decided, but it will be a family movie. All ages welcome. This is a FREE event.
One-Day Motorcoach Tour: Chicago: Tales & Tails, Saturday, Aug. 7.
Depart and return from the LaGrange County Public Library. Register by July 7 via: S&S Travel, 1404 Lake Bluff Dr., Kendallville, IN 0888-262-4423 or registration forms available at all LaGrange County Library locations.
Stops will include the Lincoln Park Conservatory, Lincoln Park Zoo, Chicago History Museum and dinner at Twin Anchors Restaurant. Cost is $158 per person.
Find more information at www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841
