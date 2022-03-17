KENDALLVILLE — Mindy Patterson started her path to a career in public libraries as a teen in Noble County. Now that path has come full circle as she takes the wheel of the Kendallville Public Library as executive director.
Patterson replaces Katie Mullins, who is leaving the Kendallvillle library system to lead Eckhart Public Library in Auburn. Patterson will begin her new job April 11.
The library board met just 10 minutes Tuesday Evening to approve Patterson’s hiring.
Patterson was a teen page at the Noble County Public Library before going to college at IPFW, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She continued to serve as an intern at Noble County Public Library through her college years and the pursuit of her master’s degree at IUPUI.
She worked for a time at Kendallville Public Library as its adult department manager before moving on to manage the Grabill branch of the Allen County Public Library.
