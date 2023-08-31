KENDALL- VILLE — The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., will host its fourth book and author talk.
Author Craig Fehrman will discuss his book, “Author in Chief: The Untold Story of Our Presidents and the Books They Wrote” on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The book is a book of history that tells the story of the U.S. presidents as authors. Beginning with Thomas Jefferson and his first campaign book, and moving through history, with memoirs of General Ulysses Grant, Ronald Reagan, Harry Truman and touching on all of the presidents.
The book gives the reader not only the details of each president and the speeches and books they wrote, but also how the people of the day accessed information. The reader will learn about how the early books were created and delivered to the readers, understand the power of information, how it’s delivered and who can access it.
Go to www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org to reserve a spot. A ticket of $20 per person is for the book and author talk. The Author Talk alone is $10 per person. Books are available at the CLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.