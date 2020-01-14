KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Park & Recreation Department has released information on rental options for park pavilions and garden plots for 2020.
The gazebo and pavilions at Bixler Lake Park can be reserved for 2020 at the park office in the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St, Kendallville, or call (260) 347-1064. The office is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Fees for individuals and not-for-profit groups are $25 for residents and $40 for non-residents. Companies and for-profit businesses will pay fees of $100 for residents and $150 for non-residents.
Pavilion fees do not include vehicle entry fee to the park of $3 per vehicle during times when park admission is charged from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
Garden plots in Sunset Park Rush Street and Weston Avenue, may be reserved beginning Monday, Feb. 3, for a $15 fee. Plots are about 25 feet by 50 feet (1,250 square feet). Make garden plot reservations at the park office.
