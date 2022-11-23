KENDALLVILLE — For the sixth year, United Way has partnered with local businesses to make a difference in Noble County. The 2022 “Power of the Purse” event, held Nov. 3 at the Community learning Center, raised $29,000 to aid the women and children of Noble County.
More than 200 attended the event, and with 51 purse packages plus the Power Purse, a lot of guests went home winners.
Community volunteers, generous donations from business partners and friends, and help from the P.U.L.S.E. students, C&D Catering, The Fox Den Coffee Shop, and The Woods II Catering, and the ever-popular “Men in Black” made the event successful.
The end of the program included a fun “What’s in your Purse” game for door prizes. During the program the Crossroads United Way team ran a two-minute “Fill the Purse” instant fundraiser, which netted $2,370 for Life and Family Services, who was this year’s grantee.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe was on hand to present a proclamation making Nov.3, 2022 “Crossroads United Way Day” in honor of the organization’s100th anniversary.
To learn more about United Way, go to crossroadsuw.org and stay tuned for the date announcement for the 2023 Power of the Purse event early in the new year. For 100 years Crossroads United Way has been advancing the common good. In every county served, Noble, LaGrange and Elkhart, 35% of households don’t have enough income to afford basic needs and the problem is growing. United Way’s support improves the lives and futures of all people in all communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.