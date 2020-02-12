KENDALLVILLE — Nationally-acclaimed magician Kevin Heller will headline “A Night of Magic — A Cup of Hope,” on Friday, Feb. 21, at the fifth annual Coffee House fundraiser for the Apple Tree Center.
Radio personality Melissa Montana will serve as mistress of ceremonies for the fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sylvan Cellars Event Center and Tasting Room, Rome City. Guests will enjoy food, cash bar, live auction and entertainment by Gabe Norris.
Kevin Heller has performed on stages throughout the United States. He is featured on “House Magicians on the weekly “Shotgun Red Variety Show” on RFD-TV. He has appeared at the Ray Stevens Theater in Branson, Mo., on the Opryland’s General Jackson Riverboat in Nashville, Tenn., and at the Smoky Mountain Magic Show in Gatlinburg, Tenn. He has headlined the largest magic convention in the nation five times, and is the author of multiple books on the business of magic.
Tickets are $25 per person and available from any board member, or by calling 260-349-5242 or 260-582-1145.
The Apple Tree Center is a ministry of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church. In its fifth year, the center offers programs for preschool, nature preschool, before- and after-school activities, tutoring, e-learning day programs, and weeklong, themed camps during times off from school. Community meals are served weekly.
Adult educational enrichment classes, such as sewing, are offered and a “free store” has grocery and personal health items available. A blessing box allows people to donate or take from items as they are able. Volunteers from area churches, organizations and businesses serve the ministr
