Humane Society
seeks auction items
KENDALLVILLE — The Humane Society of Noble County will have its main fundraiser of 2023 on Friday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. at Sylvan Cellars, Rome City. This year’s theme is the Howl ’n’ Growl Howl-o-ween party and costume contest. Tickets will be $50 per person and will go on sale in August.
The humane society is seeking auction items for the party, such as baskets made in advance, single items, gift cards, trips or experiences. Items may be dropped off at the shelter during hours of operation. The shelter is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon; and closed on Sunday and Wednesday. Call 347-2563 for information.
Kendallville Library launches summer reading
KENDALLVILLE — “Summer Reading Around the World” has begun at Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch. Patrons of all ages are encouraged to participate and complete as many entries as possible through July 31 to receive prizes for reading and attending library programs.
Adults are encouraged to read in 20-minute increments and/or attend programs to fill in their bookmarks. Patrons will receive a travel bag when the bookmark is completed. Youth can set their own goals to fill in their bookmarks (time, pages, book titles). Once complete, they will be able to pick from a variety of prizes and enter for a grand prize.
For information, call the library at 343-2010.
