This recipe will keep in the fridge for a day or two and can also be made with any water-packed type of salmon or tuna.
Ingredients
4 large tomatoes, 3-4 inches in size, left whole
14.75 oz. canned, low-sodium salmon, packed in water, drained
OR
5 2.6 — oz. low-sodium pouches salmon, packed in water, drained
2 stalk celery, sliced crosswise into quarter-inch pieces
3 green onions, sliced into quarter-inch rounds
OR
1/2 small red onion, about 1/2 cup, chopped
2 Tbsp. dried mayonnaise
1/4 cup plain, low-fat yogurt
juice of half lemon, about 2 Tablespoons
3/4 tsp. dried dill
1 head romaine or other lettuce, separated into leaves, washed
1 large cucumber, peeled and cut into quarter-inch rounds
Directions
Cut a thin slice off the top of each tomato and scoop out the inside pulp and seeds. Chop the scooped pulp and seeds finely and put in a bowl.
Put drained salmon into a bowl and using a fork break up the fish into half-inch chunks.
Add the celery and onions and toss to combine.
Add the chopped tomato pulp and seeds to the salmon salad.
In a cup combine the mayonnaise, yogurt, lemon juice and dill.
Add to the salmon salad and toss to coat.
To assemble each serving, place 2-3 leaves of the washed and separated lettuce on plates.
Scoop the salmon salad into the hollowed tomatoes and place over the lettuce leaves.
Arrange the sliced cucumbers by the salmon salad and serve.
