KENDALLVILLE — St. John Lutheran School recently held its school spelling bee as a preliminary competition for Scripps National Spelling Bee. Twelve students from the fifth through eighth grades competed in the Bee on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The spellers were cheered on by the student body and a number of parents.
Representing the fifth grade class were Holden Buwalda, Zaylei Gerber and Mason Wysong.
Haelynn Kluesner, Liberty Osterberg, and Danica Sattison represented the sixth grade class.
Isaac Bennett, Fyo Hayden, and Brody Workman represented the seventh grade class.
The eighth grade class was represented by Paige Gibson, Austin Martin and Alex Ormiston.
In the tenth round, Martin misspelled “reservation” and captured third place.
Hayden and Wysong were the only two competitors to remain. They battled back and forth for five more rounds. In the 14th round overall, Wysong misspelled “defunct” and Hayden correctly spelled “unacknowledged.”
Hayden then correctly spelled the championship word “acrid” to become the school champion, with Wysong finishing as runner-up.
Hayden will take an online qualifying test to potentially advance to the next level of competition and represent St. John in the Regional Spelling Bee.
