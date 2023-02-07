These St. John Lutheran School students competed in a spelling bee for Scripps National Spelling Bee. In the front row, from left, are Mason Wysong, runner-up; Fyo Hayden, champion; and Zaylei Gerber. In the middle row are, from left, Haelynn Kluesner, Holden Buwalda, Liberty Osterberg and Danica Sattison. In the back row are, from left, Paige Gibson, Isaac Bennett, Brody Workman, Alex Ormiston and Austin Martin, who placed third.