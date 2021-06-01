Jeffrey Neuman of Kendallville has earned a master’s degree in education from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska. Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university, which currently serves over 2,500 students.
Tressa Hodge of Kendallville, a student at the University of Evansville, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2021 semester. Hodge is studying exercise science at the university.
To be named to the semester dean’s list, a student must carry a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. The University of Evansville is a private, liberal arts and sciences-based university located in Evansville, Indiana.
Grace Paraskevi Lee, of Huntertown was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2021 honor roll. The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.00.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
