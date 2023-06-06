ROME CITY — Spring is the time of college capstone projects, and Goshen College sustainability major Hannah Guthrie chose a project in her hometown, Rome City.
Guthrie selected an educational wildflower project. The signage she created to share information about native plants is on the Fishing Line Trail near the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site.
“Her final project consisted of adding a sign on the Fishing Line Trail near the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site with information on the transformation of the path and the importance of developing native ecosystems,” said Noble Trails board president Dr. Terry Gaff.
“My goal was to get the community more engaged in their native environment and grow their place-based connections so that the community would have a deeper connection to the place we call home and be more inclined to protect it,” said Guthrie about her project.
A second part of her project was to create plantable seed paper that was shared with guests of the Wildflower Walk on April 21 at Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site.
“Guests learned about Hannah’s work and got the chance to make their own paper or take a sample with an informational flyer on it,” said Northern Regional Director Tiffany Parker of Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site and Limberlost State Historic Site. “Knowing that the seeds she selected will be taken home to continue the impact of native plants in our area reinforces the importance of natives and gives people a small glimpse into the impact they can make on an area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.