DEAR AMOR: If I have strawberries in a raised bed, do I need to move them to a new bed next spring to rotate crops and replenish the soil? Crop rotation is a big mystery to me. — Tara
DEAR TARA: Crop rotation in home gardens involves classifications of our favorite garden fruits and vegetables into plant families. Once we identify these plant family groups, it will then be easy for us to plan new locations per plant families for crop rotation purposes.
Most often our garden beds would include potatoes, tomatoes, eggplants and peppers. We might think that since we had tomatoes last year in a particular spot, then this year we can plant peppers for that same spot.
In that sense, we have not rotated our crops at all. These specific vegetables actually belong to the same night shade plant family. They became host vegetables and will build up insect pest populations in that location over time. Soil nutrients are also depleted by them.
Strawberries, however, are tended differently. Yearly strawberry bed renovation, not crop rotation, is needed in order to maintain its soil fertility and excellent fruit productivity.
Purdue University Extension offers these tips for strawberry bed renovation:
1. Fertilize the planting. A soil test will help to determine phosphorus and potash needs. Nitrogen should be applied at 1/2 to 3/4 pound of actual nitrogen per 100 feet of row. In the absence of a soil test, apply 4 to 6 pounds of 12-12-12 fertilizer per 100 feet of row.
2. Mow the foliage off the tops of the plants. Mow just above the crown. Be careful that the crowns are not damaged.
3. Narrow the rows to a manageable width based on your row spacing and the width of aisle desired. A final row width of 12 to 18 inches is optimum, so rows may be narrowed to 6 to 8 inches at renovation. Aisle width should be wide enough to accommodate both traffic and the leaves and clusters of berries that will lay out from the edge of the row. Use a rototiller, cultivator or hoe to reduce the row width.
4. Thin plants. For best production, plants should not be too dense. Optimum plant density at the end of the season is 5 to 6 plants per root of row or per square foot. A good rule of thumb might be to cut out half of the plants in a good, vigorous row at renovation.
5. Cultivate. Work in the straw between the rows. Throw about 1/2 inch of soil over the top of the crowns to facilitate new root development. A rototiller is ideal for this operation. The addition of soil to the row will help to maintain a slightly raised bed.
6. Irrigate. Water is needed for ideal plant growth. Never let the plants go into a water stress situation. Berry plants need about 1 to 1 1/2 inches of water per week either by rain or added water. Continue through September.
7. Cultivate and maintain planting weed-free from renovation time until frost. Allow early runner plants to root where needed in and along the row until the desired row width is achieved. After desired density and row width is achieved, remove all excess runners as they form. Runners that set after September 1 will not have time to set fruit buds.
8. In early August, an additional application of three pounds of 12-12-12 or equivalent amount of nitrogen per 100 feet of row will help in fruit bud formation.
9. Mulch plants with clean wheat straw after the plants have gone dormant, usually in mid-December.
