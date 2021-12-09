KENDALLVILLE — Winter Reading book marks are available, starting Wednesday, at the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City for adults and youth.
This year’s theme for adults is “A Latte Winter Reading.” Adults will color in a mug for every 20 minutes of reading they complete, or if they attend a library event.
The theme for youth is “Warm Up with a Good Book.”” Young readers will set a reading goal for each mug on their bookmark and once they reach their goal, they may color in a mug.
The completed bookmarks may be returned to the library for prizes. Adults will receive a Kendallville Public Library mug. Youth may choose from a selection of prizes.
All readers who complete bookmarks will then be entered to win a grand prize. Adults may choose between a tea set and a Ninja coffee maker as a grand prize. Youth may choose from a variety of age-appropriate grand prizes, from Picasso tiles to wireless earbuds.
Participants may complete as many bookmarks as they would like and earn multiple entries for the grand prize, but adults will only receive one mug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.