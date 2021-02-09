ANGOLA — Trine University’s Humanities Institute will offer a virtual “Short Story” club this spring for people who like talking about stories and ideas with others, but don’t have time to read a novel.
Participants will receive a copy of the story and a Zoom link prior to each meeting. It is not necessary to attend all three events.
Meetings will begin at 4:30 p.m., and all will be held on Thursdays. The schedule is:
• Feb. 18 — “The Red Convertible” by Louise Erdrich
• March 18 — “The Song of the Sirens” by Valerie Reed Hickman. The author will join this meeting.
• April 15 — “To Scratch, Claw, or Grope Clumsily or Frantically” by Roxane Gay
For additional information, or to get a story and Zoom link, contact Jeanette Goddard, associate professor in Trine’s Department of Humanities and Communication and director of the Humanities Institute, at goddardj@trine.edu.
The Humanities Institute coordinates innovative programs and events for the Trine University community and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.