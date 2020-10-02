Soil testing is a measure of soil fertility. The standard soil test provides the status of phosphorus (P), potassium (K), calcium (Ca), magnesium (Mg), pH, CEC (cation exchange capacity) and organic matter in your soil.
For gardeners, it is a much too common practice to apply fertilizer to their soil without knowing what or if it needs any additional nutrients. A soil test not only eliminates the waste of money spent on unnecessary fertilizers, but also eliminates over-usage of fertilizers and therefore helps to protect the environment.
Plants differ in their pH level requirements. A more acidic soil is inviting to plants such as blueberries, azaleas and rhododendrons. Ornamental shrubs, flowers, vegetables and fruits prefer a slightly acidic soil at a pH level of 6.1 to 6.9. Performing a soil test is the only precise way to determine where the pH level lies.
A soil test conducted every two to four years should be adequate. Soil samples can be collected any time of the year that the soil is able to be worked. Fall testing will allow you to beat the spring rush and will give you ample time to apply lime to raise the pH if needed.
Sulfur should be applied in the spring if the soil pH needs to be lowered. In the spring, take the soil sample before planting your garden so there will be time to treat the soil. It usually takes about 1 to 2 weeks to receive the results depending on how busy the lab is. Check with your local grain elevator or extension office to obtain a soil probe and a soil sample bag.
A soil probe or auger is an ideal tool for taking soil samples, but a spade, garden knife or trowel can also be used. Draw a diagram of the area where samples are going to be taken and then mark where you took the samples from and keep the diagram for future reference.
Test results are only as good as the sample taken. Remove surface debris like plant residue or mulch before inserting the probe. Sample gardens to a depth of 6 to 8 inches and sample row crops between the rows to avoid fertilizer bands. Sample limed, unlimed, light and dark colored areas separately. A good representative composite sample should contain 10 to 15 cores for a large area and four to six cores for something smaller. Each core or slice should be taken at the same depth and volume at each site.
Mix the samples together in a clean plastic bucket, breaking up any lumps and removing stones and any other debris. Air-dry the soil sample at room temperature with no artificial heat. After it is dry, mix it well and crush it so that the soil is the size of wheat grains or smaller but do not pulverize.
The sample bag will provide you with instructions as to how much of the sample to send in, usually about 1 pint. Through my research I have found that the lab most commonly used in this area is A & L Great Lakes Laboratories located in Fort Wayne, IN. Their web address is www.algreatlakes.com
For a more detailed explanation of soil testing, read publication HO-71-W found on the Purdue University Cooperative Extension website www.hort.purdue.edu/ext/garden_pubs
As always, Happy Gardening!
