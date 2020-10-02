Karen Weiland is an advanced master gardener.More information about gardening and related subjects is available online at hort.purdue.edu/ext/garden_pubs.html . The Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service can be reached at 499-6334 in LaGrange County, 636-2111 in Noble County, 925-2562 in DeKalb County and 668-1000 in Steuben County.