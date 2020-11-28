Bazaar canceled at Alvarado
HAMILTON — The Alvarado United Methodist Church has canceled its annual Christmas bazaar, originally scheduled for Dec. 5. The bazaar will not be rescheduled.
Angola craft bazaar canceled
ANGOLA — The Living Room, 25 S. Public Square, has canceled its craft bazaar.
However, those who walk by the Living Room window on Dec. 12 might get a glimpse of Santa Claus.
