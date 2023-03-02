ALBION — Noble County Public Library will join the other Noble County public libraries to share a booth at NoblePalooza on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E Diamond St, Kendallville. Learn more and register at www.noblepalooza.com.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Egg Hunt will be April 1 in Avilla, provided by Avilla Fire Department, Noble County Public Library, and Avilla Parks Department.
Breakfast will be served at the Avilla Fire Department, 200 S. Main St, Avilla, from 7-10 a.m. A petting zoo will be at the Avilla Community Center, 116 W. Albion St, Avilla, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The Egg-Hunt for age 10 and younger will be at 10:15 a.m. sharp at Eley Park, the park with the clown swing, on Albion Street, Avilla.
New Materials at NCPL branches
Adult items: “Breaking All the Rules” by Amy Andrews, “Half a Soul” by Olivia Atwater, “3D Paper Crafts for Kids: 26 Creative Projects to Make from A-Z” by Helen Drew, “The Librarian of Saint-Malo” by Mario Escobar, “The Fifth Avenue Story Society” by Rachel Hauck, and “The Clutter-Free Home: Making Room for Your Life” by Kathi Lipp.
Teen items: “The Stolen Heir” by Holly Black, “Chain of Thorns” by Cassandra Clare, “Bloodmarked” by Tracy Deonn, and “Only a Monster” by Venessa Len.
Children’s items: “The Aristokittens: The Great Biscuit Bake-Off” by Jennifer Castle, “A Good Place” by Lucy Cousins, “Paletero Man” by Lucky Diaz, “Room for Everyone” by Naaz Khan, “Rhinos at Recess” by Mary Pope Osborne (#37 Magic Tree House series), and “Mel Fell” by Corey R. Tabor.
Movies on DVD: “The Big Trip,” rated G, “Gigi and Nate,” rated PG-13, “Lamborghini.” rated R, “The Patrick Star Show,” Season 1, Volume 1. Juvenile DVD, “Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle,” rated G, and “Wakanda Forever,” rated PG-13, also on Blu-Ray.
TV Series on DVD
Albion: “The Flight Attendant,” seasons 1 and 2; Avilla: “And Just Like That,” season 1; Cromwell: “Reacher,” season 1.
New Vinyl Records in the Library of Things: “Dolly: Diamonds and Rhinestones Greatest Hits Collection” by Dolly Parton; “Essential Foo Fighters” by Foo Fighters; “Forrest Gump Soundtrack”; “Jackson 5: Ultimate Collection” by Jackson 5; “Music from ‘The Lord of the Rings Trilogy”; “Mr. Saturday Night” by Jon Pardi.
Albion Programs
Children
Storytimes: Tuesdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 10 a.m.; Fridays, March 3, 10, 17 and 31 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. The theme is “Bedtime/Nighttime Stories.”
After School Movie for grades 3-5: Thursday, March 23, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for snacks and a movie. Please call or register online.
Origami Animals-Homeschool Program: Friday, March 31, at 1:30 p.m. for a free-for-all-ages, fun and educational program, where local Black Pine volunteer Kendal Josie will talk about the animals at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary and then demonstrate how to make simple origami animal shapes.
Teens
Teen Lounge: March 16 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for Mario Kart Tournament. Ages 10 to 17 can show off their gaming skills and compete to win a flower trophy. Please sign up in person or online.
Adults
Friends of the Noble County Public Library: meeting, Thursday, March 16, at 6 p.m. by the big window at NCPL-Albion.
Books at the (Coffee) Bar: Saturday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m., Grounded Coffee House, 306 S. Cavin St., Ligonier, to discuss the book “The Women Could Fly” by Megan Giddings.
Book Club: Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Oasis Room, NCPL-Albion to discuss the book “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” by Mark Haddon.
Adult Craft Take-and-Make Kits: Grab a “Meals & Memories” Mini Kitchen Sign craft kit, available beginning March 7, or a Faux-Stained-Glass Wine Bottle Lamp craft kit, available beginning March 21. Kits will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please, only one of each kit per person.
Avilla Programs
Children
Storytimes: Thursdays, March 2, 9, 16, and 23 at 10 a.m. There will be no storytimes on March 30 or April 6 due to spring break.
Annual Easter Egg Drop: March 23 at 4 p.m. Dye your egg and build a protective vehicle to keep it from breaking, then toss it from the library terrace. All ages are welcome to attend.
Teens
S.T.E.M. Challenges: March 23 at 4 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Grades 4 and up must register to attend.
Adults
Book Club: Thursday, March 9, at noon to discuss the book “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles.
Craft Therapy: Decoupage Photo Collage, Thursday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m. This is a free program. Please call 260-897-3900 for more information and to register.
Cromwell Programs
Children
Storytimes: Wednesdays, March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The theme for March is “If You Hold a Seed.”
STEAM Club: Thursday, March 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for ages 6 to 11. Paint mini art canvases.
Family Movie Night: March 31, starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy a fun and free movie night with the whole family. Please call ahead to register; event is sponsored by the Friends of NCPL.
Teens
Board Games and Crafts: Thursday, March 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The craft this month will be button trays. Please call or register online.
Adults
The Evening Book Club: Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. to discuss the book “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson.
The Afternoon Book Club: Thursday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m. to discuss “Maus I & II” by Art Spiegelman.
Craft Therapy: Painting with Peggy, March 21, at 6 p.m. Peggy Tassler from SOZO Art Studio will teach participants how to paint a beautiful lighthouse on canvas. The cost is $25 per person. Please register.
Yoga with Kelly Meeks: six-week session on Wednesdays, March 8, 15, 22, and 29, and April 5 and 12. Classes will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The cost of the session is $30.
Coffee and Conversation Club for Spanish-speaking Adults: Wednesday, March 22, at 4 p.m. to practice speaking English with other adults.
