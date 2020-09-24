ANGOLA — Fall fun kicks off this weekend at Ridenour Acres — and this year the Steuben County attraction will feature live music every day.
A red barn inspired stage is new this year at the family farm at 2935 E. C.R. 20N. Wednesday, there was an open mic night.
Limited tickets are available to Friday night’s Corn Maze and Cocktails event on the website at ridenouracres.com. Guests must be 21 years old or older.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and features live music by the Tara Renee Band. There will be a cash bar and fall foods along with the annual corn maze that started the Ridenour Acres tradition. Guests are asked to take their own lawn chair.
Michigan-based Tara Renee was born and raised in West Virginia. She released her first single titled “Country Rock” in 2019 and performs throughout the area.
The Tara Renee Band will be on stage 8 p.m. to midnight. It kicks off a full lineup of music coordinated by Josh Ayres.
This weekend’s entertainment includes Mike Dougherty on Saturday, 4-6 p.m., and Denny Bice on Sunday, 3-5 p.m.
Among the featured acts are a new band, Lexi Pifer and the Appeals, featuring seasoned musicians and Fremont native and singer Pifer, on Oct. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.