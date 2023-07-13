LAGRANGE — Isaac Rogers of Shipshewana, a sophomore at Ball State University in Muncie, has been chosen to represent LaGrange County in the university’s new County Ambassador Program this fall.
Rogers is the son of Jeremiah and Elizabeth Rogers, and is studying marketing with minors in digital marketing and Six Sigma.
In March, Ball State University unveiled plans for its new County Ambassador Program—a student-to-student engagement initiative that provides all 92 Indiana counties the unique opportunity to attract Ball State graduates upon the completion of their degrees. The program is the first of its kind and will work to equip the county ambassadors with tools and best practices to share hometown pride with their peers.
Rogers was selected as a County Ambassador by LaGrange County Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director Sonya Nash and LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce executive director Sara Patrick.
Patrick said Rogers will be connecting with local business leaders and various resources within the county to learn more before heading back to Muncie this fall.
“Isaac has already discovered new restaurants, park experiences, retail shops and exciting events that he had no idea were in his own backyard,” said Nash.
The Ball State program will bring greater awareness to long standing engagement programs that positively affect the state, including skills infusion, faculty externships, business and executive programs. Each of these opportunities add value to the Indiana economy through better preparing of individuals with the skills needed in today’s workforce.
To learn more about the program, or to connect with Rogers, contact Patrick at the Chamber of Commerce office at 260-463-2443.
Founded in 1956, the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce is organized for the purpose of advancing the commercial, industrial, civic and general interests of LaGrange County.
The LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official tourism and community relations organization for the LaGrange County and Shipshewana hospitality industry.
