INDIANAPOLIS — Spirit and Place, a community-based initiative housed in the IU School of Liberal Arts at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, is launching a virtual series, “Corona Dialogues,” in response to COVID-19.
“Corona Dialogues” will explore and reflect on the various facets of COVID-19 through the use of arts and humanities to guide the three-part virtual series. The virtual event is free and open to the public as it encourages community participation for increased collaboration.
The web-based series is designed to explore the impact and ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, work from the ground-up to discover innovative solutions across silos and communities and begin building new frameworks for the future. Occurring in three phases, these conversations will be grounded in the Civic Reflection Dialogue method, which uses materials such as text, artwork, music or video, as the starting point for conversation.
“Corona Dialogues” is made possible with support from The Indianapolis Foundation. All discussions are free and will take place virtually. For additional details and to register for a discussion, please visit www.SpiritandPlace.org.
Phase one of the project starts next week.
“Past Prologue, Future Tense” will engage participants in discussion with an excerpt from Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s 1941 State of the Union speech and reflect on civic life in uncertain times, then and now. Each dialogue will have a different set of facilitators offering new approaches to explore the topic.
Dates are:
• Thursday, Sept. 10, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 13, 3-5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 15, 6-8 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 17, 1-3 and 4-6 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to noon
Phase two, “Dreaming of New Worlds Science Fiction Workshop,” will feature science fiction author Maurice Broaddus. He will lead a workshop for community members that have participated in at least one of the Phase I discussions. Workshops are capped at 40 individuals on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2-5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 27, 2-5 p.m.
“Science fiction writers imagine new worlds all the time. Whether the story takes place in a far-off land or an alternate version of an existing one; whether it is extrapolating science into futuristic technologies with its impact on society or conjuring new forms of magic, making that world believable is key,” said Broaddus. “It’s the writers’ job to conjure worlds into existence. In this webinar session you will learn about this special concern of speculative fiction, world-building, and use it as a tool of imagination for our community works.”
Phase three, “Building New Worlds,” will pivot and bring participants together in groups based on their interests to create new solutions and working models for the future. What comes from this will be shared publicly as a framework anyone can use for future work towards systemic change. Each topic will have two to three brainstorm sessions and these include the following with sub-categories:
• Equity and racial justice (Racial justice, policy reform, police violence)
• Community health and wellness (Child abuse, domestic violence, environmental justice, health equity, community violence and contemplative and spiritual practice, senior care)
• Food access and cecurity
• Youth development (Kindergarten through 12th grade education, community education)
• Equitable development and economics (Worker’s rights, evictions, housing policy)
• Policy and systems change (Political processes, movement building)
