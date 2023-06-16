Kayak rental available at campground
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Parks & Recreation Department has kayaks available for rental through the Bixler Lake Campground office. Kayaks are available now through Oct. 15.
A driver’s license is required to rent a kayak. Parents, guardians or custodians must be present to complete paperwork if the kayak user is younger than age 18. The rental fee is $10 for singles and $15 for tandems for four hours of use.
Call the campground office at 242-6898 in advance to check available of kayaks.
Howe Lions to serve ice cream social
HOWE — Howe Lions Club will host an ice cream social Saturday, June 24, beginning at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Howe. Sandwiches, ice cream, pies and cakes are on the menu.
Rouge Timbre will play from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The LaGrange County Community Band will perform at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.