Hunter Reed, of Columbia City, has graduated from the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. Reed received a master of business administration degree. Reed was invited to walk in the University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6. UF graduates earned doctorate, master, bachelor or associate degrees for the academic year 2022-23.
Students from the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio, are completing summer internships. Hannah Stuckey, of Kendallville, is an intern at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion. Stuckey is pursuing a degree in animal science at the university.
Allison Leszczynski of Howe, Mason Smith of Churubusco and Paige Willms of Orland, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Findlay, To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
