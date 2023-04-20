ALBION — Dr. Curt Sylvester, president of the Indiana Genealogical Society, will be the speaker Saturday at the free workshop sponsored by the Noble Genealogical Society. Sylvester will speak on “Telling Your Own Story.”
Those attending the workshop will meet from 9 a.m. to noon in the Cole Room at the Noble County Public Library, Albion. Everyone will have lunch together, and the group will return to the library’s genealogy room at 1 p.m. for those who are interested. Society members will be available to answer questions about genealogy and help with research.
Sylvester, president of the Indiana Genealogical Society, wil give a presentation that includes techniques for doing research on site and online. There will be suggestions for research using online sources such as Google, Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.
Throughout the presentation, participants will learn how to record their own life story. The second half of the presentation will be a workshop where participants can experience the research and recording process. Participants are invited to bring their laptops, notebooks, or whatever method they use for recording their genealogical research. There will also be examples of the various techniques that enhance one’s ability to tell their own story.
Registration is appreciated, but not required, so that society members will have sufficient handouts available. To register: contact Judy Richter at judyri@ligtel.com, text to 260-609-3558, or phone 260-636-2858; or Margaret Ott at maott@ligtel.com, text to 260-383-1015 or phone 260-761-3384.
