KENDALLVILLE — The Community Foundation of Noble County is currently accepting applications for scholarships, including the Susan Marie Stone Legacy scholarship.
Applicants may visit www.cfnoble.org/scholarships/ to begin the process. The deadline to apply is Jan. 18 at 11 p.m. Contact Jennifer@cfnoble.org for more information.
Susan Marie Stone Legacy
The Susan Marie Stone Legacy, established by Dr. Robert and Lura Stone, lives on in a named scholarship for a West Noble High School senior who is ranked in the top 10 of the senior class rank, with grade-point average and extracurricular activities being considered.
Student applicants must be pursuing a four-year degree to apply for this scholarship, which awards $2,000 per year for four years towards educational expenses. Ongoing scholarship recipients should maintain a B average and be in good standing with their college or university and exhibit good character.
Dr. Robert Stone was born and raised in Marion, Indiana. He was the 11th of 13 children, so his household was very busy. He graduated from Marion High and went to Ball State. He went into military service, and worked for RCA making color-picture tubes (Most TV’s were still black and white at that time) when he returned from service. He then went to Indiana University Medical School and was in the 1958 graduating class.
Lura was born in Illinois and grew up in Hammond, Indiana. She attended Lake Forest College in Illinois for two years, and then finished her education at Indiana University. Her major was elementary education and she taught for 3 1/2 years in Indianapolis.
Dr. Stone and Lura got married in Hammond in 1955. They were blessed with three girls and they now have four granddaughters and two great-grandsons.
This scholarship fund has helped more than 37 students get through college. The scholarship is not based on need. The Stones want the students to strive, work hard and make their education their own.
The Stones have been very involved in the Noble County community. Lura was involved with Girl Scouts; was the president of the Indiana State Medical Alliance (a group of doctors’ spouses) was on the school board for 10 years; and teaches Sunday school and helps with various activities at the Ligonier United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the community foundation’s grants committee and she said, “It was amazing how much we could help non-profits even if it was just a couple hundred dollars.”
Dr. Stone has been a Rotary member for more than 50 years; has supported West Noble athletics for more than 48 years; was the county health officer for 30 years; and is a member of the United Methodist Church. Dr. Stone is also a member of the Noble County Medical Association and was able to give out polio vaccines in the county when polio was still a problem in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.