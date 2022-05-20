Guitar lessons start Monday
KENDALLVILLE — A session of guitar lessons for adults will begin Monday, May 23, and continue weekly through June 27.
The beginner’s course will meet from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by an intermediate course from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The cost is $20 per person per class.
The beginner class introduces basic guitar skills to players with no prior experience. The intermediate course is designed to pursue guitar skills beyond the first-position chords. In both courses, emphasis is placed on learning guitar skills by playing music of the students’ choice.
Go to www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org and click on the Events button to sign up.
Rome City Alumni plans reunion
ROME CITY — Rome City Alumni invites all graduates, former teachers and any students who attended Rome City School to its 129th annual gathering on Saturday, June 25, at Sylvan Cellars Event Center, Northport Road.
Classmates and friends will register and visit on the patio between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Snacks will be provided, and other food may be purchased on site. Supportive donations for expenses are appreciated.
Chicken barbecue to benefit DAV
KENDALLVILLE — Disabled American Veterans will sell barbecue chicken Saturday at the parking lot at U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 in Kendallville. Chicken will be sold from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.
4-H club to sell pork burgers
ALBION — Jefferson Township 4-H Clubs will host a pork burger sandwich fundraiser on Friday, May 27, at the stoplight in Albion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from this event will help go towards club expenses for 2022.
Prices are $4 for a sandwich and $6 for a full meal.
Contact Janeie at 260-443-2602 or email jmeyer2226@yahoo.com by May 25 for advance orders of 10 or more sandwiches or meals.
Housing author board to meet
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Housing Authority board will meet Wednesday, May 25 at 3 p.m. in the Van Wagner Room at Lamplighter Apartments, 240 Angling Road.
Pick up resident park passes soon
KENDALLVILLE — Residents of Wayne Township and the part of Allen Township within the city limits of Kendallville are encouraged to pick up their 2022 park passes at the Kendallville Park Office, 211 Iddings St.
Residents must bring their car registration as proof of residency.
Park passes entitle eligible residents to free vehicle entry to Bixler Lake Park on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Park office hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch) and Friday from 7:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Residents not eligible for the free park pass may buy a 2022 park sticker for $25. Otherwise a $3 entry fee is charged per plated vehicle on holidays and weekends, beginning Memorial weekend and ending Labor Day weekend.
Pavilion rental does not include the vehicle entry fee to the park. Each non-resident vehicle attending an event at a park facility will be assessed the $ fee.
Park office has equipment for check-out
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Park Department has the following recreational items available to check-out at no charge:
• Volleyball: net and ball
• Shuffleboard: discs and cue sticks
• Disc Golf: discs, course layouts
Volleyball, shuffleboard and disc golf equipment is available for pick-up during office hours at the Park Department in the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St. Call ahead to reserve equipment at 260-347-1064.
