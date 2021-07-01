KENDALLVILLE — The 16th annual Lash Ladies Luncheon was held June 12 at Linda Lash Hill’s home on Little Long Lake. The women did not meet in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ladies are descendants of James and Emma Lash of Hudson. James Lash was a native of Noble County. He met Emma Woodard while working in South Dakota. They moved from Conde, South Dakota, to Hudson with eight of their children, Rhoda, Otis, Ormond, Lorene, LaVonne, Earl, Elaine and Carol. A daughter, Ione, died in South Dakota, and a son, Gerald, was born in Indiana.
Carol Lash Carpenter of Angola is their only surviving child.
Attending this year’s luncheon were Carol Carpenter and her daughters, Cheri Carpenter of Angola and Terri Carpenter of Coldwater Lake; Jan Heglin Knapp of LaGrange, daughter of Rhoda Lash Heglin; Janice DePew Richardson of Kendallville and Jean DePew Rupp of Lafayette, daughters of Lorene Lash DePew; Adele Lash of Indianapolis, daughter of Otis Lash; Vicki Meyer of Auburn, daughter of LaVonne Lash Foulk; Claudene Holtz of White Pigeon, Mich., daughter of Earl Lash; Nancy Hartman Crawford of Edon, Ohio, daughter of Elaine Lash Hartman; and Linda Lash Hill of Kendallville, daughter of Ormond Lash.
The hostess provided hot creamed chicken sandwiches and the other cousins shared appetizers, salads and desserts.
Carol Carpenter asked the ladies to update their family genealogy for her. The women presented their aunt with a large hanging basket.
Linda Hill and Jan Knapp announced they will host the annual family reunion on Aug. 1 at noon at the Ashley Eastern Star-Masonic Lodge hall. Roger Lash will give a talk on family genealogy.
