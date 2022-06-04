LIGONIER — KC Dance Company’s annual recital will be held Friday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School. Come out to see the dancers in live perfomances for this year’s recital theme: “Dream Big!”
The Ligonier dance company competed at the Elite Performance Challenge in South Bend on Sunday, May 15, bringing home three overall wins, two high platinum awards, one platinum award and one Best Costume award.
Directors Kelsey Frey, Kaitlin Hedges, and Candice Trejo took three routines to the competition: “Gift of a Friend,” performed by Natalia Trejo and Kelaia Villalobos; “Bubblegum Boy,” performed by Aliyia Trejo, Braylee Lenker, Gavin Frey, Emry Rodriguez, MaKenna Moore, Adeline Brockwell, Sophia Trejo, Blair Saggars, Grace Frey and Ayla Kauffman; and lastly, “Hip to be Square” performed by Chloe Dill, Aliyah Rodriguez, Jacqueline Resendiz, Kora Shearer, Natalia Trejo, Kelaia Villalobos, Madilyn Miller and Jaylene Herrera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.