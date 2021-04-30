KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have announced the adult activities schedule for May. Here is the schedule:
Adult Virtual Craft Corner: Encouragement Rocks
May 1 through May 31 (while supplies last), both locations.
Adults age 18 and older can stop in to pick up a Take & Make kit in May (while supplies last). The kit contains rocks and paint to design Rambling Rocks to hide for others to find. There’s no need to register for this event. The library will have 100 kits available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Join the Rambling Rocks Facebook group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/kplramblingrocks.
Cortex Project: Pop Up Flower Cards
Begins Saturday, May 1, while supplies last, both locations
From May 1 through May 15 (or while supplies last), patrons can make a Pop Up Flower Card in the library. In Kendallville, stop by the Adult Customer Service Desk to pick up supplies and then head into The Cortex to create. In Rome City, pick up supplies from the Customer Service Desk and take them to the designated crafting area. This project is available until May 15 or while supplies last, whichever comes first.
Yoga with Brittany: In Person
Mondays, May 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany, adult services assistant and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels flow yoga class. This event will be held in person, so please register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. To access Brittany’s Yoga classes On Demand, go to https://bit.ly/KPLYogaOnDemand for access to a variety of different levels of yoga to work through on your own schedule.
Diabetes Talk with Terri Clark from Parkview Health
Tuesday, May 4, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Terri Clark from Parkview Health to get tips on healthy living, nutritious eating, and more. Registration is required; call 343-2010 to sign up or register online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Wine Glass Paint: In Person
Wednesday, May 5, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Paint a wine glass in this in-person class This event is open to 25 adults, age 18 and older. Register online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org, or call 343-2010 to sign up. Meet in lower level Rooms C and D.
Barre with Brittany: In Person
Thursdays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27 at noon, Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany in the library for this workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body. To attend, please register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. To access a variety of levels of Brittany’s Barre online sessions On Demand here: http://bit.ly/KPLBarreOnDemand.
The Story of My Life: Write Your Own Memoir
Thursdays, May 6, and June 3, 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Matt for a guided memoir workshop that will provide journal prompts and resources to record the story of your life. Participants will each receive an autobiographical notebook to create a keepsake that can be passed through your family for generations/ Registration is required.
BINGO
Friday, May 7, at 11 a.m. and Thursday, May 13, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Play BINGO in person and win books and prizes on the lower level. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required in advance; call the library at 343-2010 to sign up, or register online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Chair Yoga: In Person
Tuesday, May 11, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch, Rome City
Join Brittany, adult services assistant and certified yoga teacher, for a chair yoga class. Chair Yoga can improve flexibility, concentration and strength while boosting mood and reducing stress and joint strain. This event will be held in person, so please register by calling 854-2775 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive
Tuesday, May 11, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the Kendallville Public Library. Register for your appointment to donate blood here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive or call 1-800-RED CROSS, and then come to lower level rooms C&D for your appointment.
Library on the Road (Age 18+): Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
Wednesday, May 12, at 10 a.m., 1426 W 300 N, Albion
It’s just like a field trip, but for adults! This month, meet at the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W 300 N, Albion, IN 46701. Patrons will get a behind-the-scenes look at the animals and operation. The entry fee is covered by the Kendallville Public Library. Register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. Transportation is not provided.
Cortex Project: Kite
Begins Monday, May 17, while supplies last, both locations
Make a kite at the library. A kit and instructions will guide from start to finish. At the Kendallville location, stop by the Adult Customer Service Desk to pick up supplies and then head into The Cortex to create. In Rome City, pick up supplies from the Customer Service Desk and take them to the designated crafting area. This project is available until May 29 or while supplies last, whichever comes first.
Zentangle with Jane Rhea: Back to Basics
Wednesday, May 19, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Go back to basics with Zentangle this month. It’s been quite a while since Jane Rhea joined us to teach us this repetitive and relaxing art. Patrons can get started, or pick up where they left off. This event is free and open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010. Meet in lower level meeting room C.
Matt’s Book Club: “Small Great Thing” by Jodi Picoult
Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Pick up a copy of the current book selection, then come to Matt’s Book Club to talk about it.
Ruth Jefferson is a labor and delivery nurse at a Connecticut hospital with more than 20 years’ experience. During her shift, Ruth begins a routine checkup on a newborn, only to be told a few minutes later that she’s been reassigned to another patient. The parents are white supremacists and don’t want Ruth, who is African American, to touch their child. The hospital complies with their request, but the next day, the baby goes into cardiac distress while Ruth is alone in the nursery. Does she obey orders or does she intervene?
Check out a copy of the book from our Book Club shelf. Register for the book discussion by calling 343-2010 or through the online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. Patrons who attend two book club sessions will receive a book club journal.
Library on the Road (Ages 18+): Old Jail Museum
Friday, May 21, at 6 p.m., 215 W C.R. 300 N, Albion
Meet at the Old Jail Museum in Albion for a personal tour. The entry fee is covered by the Kendallville Public Library, but donations to the museum are accepted. Register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. Transportation is not provided.
Kendallville Farmer’s Market
Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to noon, Community Learning Center
Come to the Kendallville Farmer’s Market to visit with library staff and shop for local produce, crafts, and more. The Kendallville Farmer’s Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning May 29, at The Community Learning Center at 401 E. Diamond Street. The Kendallville Public Library is proud to team up with the Community Learning Center for these events. Learn more about the Farmer’s Market by joining the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/738837863608180.
