Housing authority reschedules meeting
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Housing Authority has postponed its monthly meeting, scheduled for today, because of predicted heavy snow.
The authority will meet Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. in the Van Wagner Room at Lamplighter Apartments, 240 Angling Road.
Ligonier church hosts bluegrass jam
LIGONIER —A Bluegrass Gospel Jam will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson St., Everyone is welcome for the open mic night. Carry-in finger food will be served. Call Pastor Jimmy or Kathy at 260-221-0003 for information.
‘Night with the Village’ coming to LaGrange
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., will host “A Night with the Village: A Night of Hope, Music and Inspiring Stories” on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Louis III and Nikhea Jckson, founders and CEO of The Village-Anderson, will lead the program. Speakers are Antonio Quinenes, The Village guest faciliator; Jennifer Martin of LCVC; Tim Cleveland of Indiana State Excise Police, Laura Hartman, a United Mehtodist Church ministry leader; Jemelia Godlewski Of Lead and Impact; Robinn Mitchell of the Bowen Center; and Tracy Harker, LaGrange County Sheriff.
