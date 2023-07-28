VAN WERT, OHIO — The Van Wert County Historical Society will have its 20th annual Van Wert Railroad Heritage Weekend on Saturday from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St. (U.S. 127), in Van Wert.
The event is open to the public. Admission is $6 per person for adults; children age 12 and younger and Scouts in uniform are admitted free. A two-day admission ticket is available for $8 per person.
The event features a model railroad show and swap, and more than 245 tables of model railroad and model train bargains, a record number. \Displays include several large modular model railroad layouts, time savers and locomotive races in four air-conditioned buildings, each accessible to all abilities.
Parking is free, with the historical society providing food on the grounds.
The historical society is a non-profit, 501c3 organization. For more information, go to vwrrhw.com.
