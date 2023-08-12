LIGONIER — The Ligonier Lions Club is encouraging players to sign up early for the annual Marshmallow Festival cornhole tournament. The cost is $25 per team if registered by Aug. 25, and $35 per team after that date.
On tournament day, sign-in begins Sunday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m. on Third Street beside Ligonier Public Library. The tournament will begin at 2 p.m. In case of rain, the tournament will move to the North Pavilion in Kenney Park.
Contact Mel Coyle at 574-518-0721 or email melvincoyle@gmail.com or Troy Mullins at 894-0983 or email mullins782003@gmail.com for more information.
