LIGONIER — East Noble High School seniors who plan to pursue a degree in vocal performance, musical theater or as a music major are eligible to apply for the Talia Joy Smith Performing Arts Scholarship, a $2,000 award.’
The scholarship is held at the Community Foundation of Noble County. The deadline to submit an online application is Jan. 12, 2022.
Talia’s scholarship is for an East Noble High School senior or previous ENHS graduate who is pursuing a four-year degree majoring in the performing arts in either vocal performance or musical theater or pursuing a four-year degree majoring in music education in the fall of 2022.
For a new or current student at New York University in the musical theater program, consideration will only be given to an applicant from NYU who provides transcripts from an Indiana high school; or who is pursuing a four-year performing arts degree majoring in either vocal performance or musical theatre in the fall of 2022.
The ENHS student or graduate must have participated in show choir and/or theater for at least two years during high school.
All applicants must have a cumulative grade-point average in high school (or college) of at least 3.00 on a 4.00 scale.
Preference will be given to persons graduating in 2022 from East Noble High School, an East Noble High School graduate or NYU student, in that order. If the applicant is a current college student, he or she must have at least one more year of study to be eligible.
This scholarship is for tuition only. Applicants must also write an essay on “how you will persevere through the inevitable challenges faced in a career in the performing arts.”
To apply, take these steps:
• Visit the website of the Community Foundation of Noble County: cfnoble.org/scholarships
• Create an account and take the Eligibility Quiz to be matched with scholarships.
• Complete the 2022 CFNC Main Application and applications for any other scholarship matches
• For questions or assistance, contact Jennifer Shultz at Jennifer@cfnoble.org or call 260-894-3335.
The Talia Joy Smith Performing Arts Scholarship Fund was established by her parents, Brad and Mary Smith, in February 2011. This scholarship fund was created to annually help a graduating East Noble High School senior pursue an education in musical theater and/or vocal performance and realize their lifelong dreams.
Talia Smith was only 20 years old when her life was tragically taken when she was hit by a car while riding her bike on the beautiful summer day of Aug. 18, 2010.
This scholarship was established to carry on the legacy of Talia, who unfortunately will never fulfill her own lifetime dream as a Broadway performer. Talia was born on April 30, 1990, and graduated from East Noble High School in 2008 with honors as one of the top 10 in her class.
While in high school Talia was a member of East Noble Show Choir and was grand champion soloist at multiple competitions, highlighted by wins at DeKalb, Belmont, Marion, Carroll, and Center Grove.
Talia was also an Honor Thespian at East Noble, landing the roles of Sharpay in “High School Musical,” Irene Molloy in “Hello Dolly,” Jasmine in “Aladdin,” and her favorite role of all, Cosette in “Les Miserables.” As Cosette, Talia said, “It’s too soon to ever say goodbye.”
Talia was a junior at New York University, majoring in musical theater and vocal performance at Steinhardt School of Culture and Education. She earned dean’s list honors each semester at NYU.
Another very important part of Talia’s life, probably the most important, was her faith; Talia believed. Talia read her Bible faithfully. She shared the love that God had for her with those around her. The perseverance her parents speak of and try to live comes from James 1:2-4.
The Talia Joy Smith Performing Arts Scholarship was established by her parents to give other young adults the opportunity to fulfill dreams as their daughter was doing. Talia’s parents want her legacy to live on and want all who follow in her footsteps to always consider Talia their inspiration of confidence, hope, and determination to be everything they dream to be.
