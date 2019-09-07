STROH —Southern gospel musician Stephen Forester will sing in concert on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. at the Stroh Church of God.
Forester has studied music since he was very young, performing on piano, a variety of guitars and the ocarina. He studied at the Charles Novell School of Music in Murray, Ky., and at Steve Hurst School of Music in Cleveland, Tenn.
Forester performs new songs as well as classic gospel and familiar hymns. He also includes humor and a clear presentation of the Gospel in his concerts.
