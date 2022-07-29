ALBION — The Cromwell and Avilla branches of the Noble County Public Library will be closed on Friday, Aug. 12 for a staff in-service day. The Albion library will remain open that day to serve patrons.
New materials in August
Adult items: “Sons of Valor” by Andrews & Wilson, “Stranger’s Game” by Colleen Coble, “The Cartographer’s Secret” by Tea Cooper, “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover, “Listen to Me” by Tess Gerritsen, and “Amish Canning & Preserving” by Laura Anne Lapp.
Teen items: “Cinderella is Dead” by Kalynn Bayron, “Perfect on Paper” by Sophie Gonzales, “Spells Trouble” by P.C. Cast and Kristin Cast, and “Court of Swans” by Melanie Dickerson.
Kids items: “Arcade World: Dino Trouble” by Nate Bitt, “Grow, Candace, Grow” by Candace Cameron Bure, “Eppie the Elephant (Who Was Allergic to Peanuts)” by Livingstone Crouse, “Mermaid Tales” by Debbie Dadey (3 books in 1), “Swarm of Bees” by Lemony Snicket, and “Mushroom Rain” by Laura K. Zimmerman.
Movies on DVD: “9 Bullets,” not rated; “The Bad Guys,” rated PG; “Dog,” rated PG-13; “Downton Abbey.” rated PG-13; “Lost City,” rated PG-13; and “The Ravine,” rated R.
Library of Things: Ring Toss, Kick Croquet and Astroshot Gemini Shooting Game.
Children
The Noble County Public Library will have a booth at Kid City. Kid City is an interactive learning fair for kids and their families and is held at the Noble County Fairgrounds. Visit the library staff there on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and find all kinds of free family fun!
There will be no storytimes or children’s programs at NCPL branched during the month of August. Regularly scheduled programming will resume in September.
Albion-Teens
Mario Kart Tournament: Thursday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. in the Teen Lounge. The Grand Prize winner will receive a trophy and smaller prizes will be awarded to second and third place. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
Albion-Adults
Craft Therapy-Cookie Decorating: Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. The class will be taught by local baker Alexandra Williams of Two Magpies Desserts. The kit will include everything needed to decorate six cookies. Open to adults and families. Reserve a seat by calling 260-636-7197.
Book Club: Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Oasis Room to discuss the book “Call Your Daughter Home” by Deb Spera.
Coming in September…
Books at the Bar-Edwin Coe: Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco. Pick up a copy of “Radium Girls” by Kate Moore at your local NCPL branch. Meet at Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco to discuss the book over food and drinks.
Avilla-Teens
Pizza and Movie Night: Thursday, Aug.t 25, from 4-6 p.m. Make your own pizza and enjoy the movie “The Croods: A New Age!” Grades 4 and older; register to attend.
Avilla-Adults
Craft Therapy-Diamond Painting: Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. Try diamond painting on a small scale. Choices will include a keychain or greeting card. Adults ages 18 and older; register to attend.
Book Club: Thursday, Aug. 11 at noon. The book is “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate.
Cromwell-Teens
Teen Trivia: Pixar Edition: Thursday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places. 1st, Make your own Pixar-themed coasters and take home some free tattoos and stickers! Please register.
Cromwell-Adults
Stained Glass Sand Dollar at Stained Glass with John Miretti. Classes will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m., or Saturday, Aug. 6. at 10 a.m. The cost is $25 per person; call to register.
Evening Book Club: Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. The book is “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave.
Afternoon Book Club: Thursday, Aug. 11, at 1:30 p.m. The book is “Win” by Harlan Coben.
