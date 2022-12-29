LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Public Library and its branches in Topeka and Shipshewana have announced the program schedule for Jan.. For more information and latest updates, go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841.
The library and its branches will be closed Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 for the New Year holiday.
The Family Winter Reading Program will take place at all LaGrange County Public Library Branches and continues through Feb. 25. Sign up at any branch. Read and do activities together as a family to earn a family fun night gift bag.
The Adult Winter Reading Challenge for readers age 18 and older will take place at all LaGrange County Public Library Branches and continues through Feb. 25. Pick up an entry form at any library branch and complete the five reading challenges to win an exclusive library water bottle.
Here are the January programs:
Preschool Story Time (newborn to age 5): LaGrange, every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.; Shipshewana, every Tuesday at 1 p.m.; and Topeka, every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Registration is appreciated but not required.
Online College Course: The Young Jane Austen: Mondays beginning Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. at LaGrange. Discover the Universal Truths of Jane Austen. This six-week, non-credit course consists of six 30-minute lectures. Each lecture is followed by tea and discussion. No prerequisites.
Indoor Walking Group: The Walking Well-Read: Mondays and Thursdays at noon at LaGrange. Come to the library for 30 minutes of cardio. Walk up and down stairs, around the book stacks, and through some behind-the-scenes areas. It’s great exercise. Drop in and join other walkers.
Musical Americana: “1776”: Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 2 p.m. at LaGrange. This 1972 adaptation of the Broadway Tony-winning musical celebrates the founding fathers’ midwifery of the Declaration of Independence, the document that would give birth to a nation. Rated G, for age 12 and older; running time is 2 hours, 21 minutes. Free admission and free popcorn.
Tai Chi: Thursdays at 11 a.m. at LaGrange. Learn tai chi with videos from International Tai Chi Master David-Dorian Ross. These gentle workouts focus on slow movement, balance, and deep breathing. Class begins with the Seated Workout. This is a good starting point for someone who has knee problems, balance issues, or is just out of practice. The class is free to all ages.
Bullet Journaling: Topeka, Friday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m.; LaGrange, Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m., and Shipshewana, Friday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. Please register for the free class of your choice at the LaGrange main library or by calling 260-463-2841, extension 1030. A bullet journal is an organizer, a diary, a to-do list, and a wish list all in one.
Digital Decluttering: Topeka, Friday, Jan. 6, at 3:30 p.m.; LaGrange, Saturday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m.; and Shipshewana, Friday, Jan. 13, at 3:30 p.m. Please register for the free class of your choice at the LaGrange main library or by calling 260-463-2841, extension 1030. Technology should improve your life, not control it. This free class offers ideas about how to tidy up your devices and use them more effectively.
Teen Games-Grade 6-12: Monday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m. at LaGrange. The group will play CATAN.
Musical Americana: “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (1954), Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. at LaGrange. Best picture-nominated hoedown is set in 1850s Oregon, where sevnn brothers kidnap a passel of comely lasses with the intention of marriage, but when the men’s farm gets snowed in and they’re all trapped together, the ladies’ hearts begin to melt. Rated G for age 12 and older. Running time is 1 hour, 43 minutes. Free admission and free popcorn.
Second Saturday Book Club: Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. at LaGrange for age 16 and older. The book selection is “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker, an extraordinary novel about two kinds of families – the ones we are born into and the ones we create. Copies of the book available at LaGrange’s Adult Desk.
Musical Americana: “Show Boat” (1951), Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m. at LaGrange. This third version of the Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein II musical about Mississippi riverboat life chronicles the problematic romance between the beautiful daughter of the ship’s captain and a prodigious gambler. Rated G, age 12 and older. Running time: 1 hour, 48 minutes. Free admission and free popcorn.
Elementary Book Club-Grades 1-3: Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m. at LaGrange. The book selection is “Narwhal and Jelly” with a fun activity. Copies of the next book selection will be handed out.
Middle Grade Book Club-Grade 4-7: Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m. at LaGrange. The book selection is “City of Ember” with a fun activity. Copies of the next book selection will be handed out.
Make-N-Take-Resin Jewelry Pendants: Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at LaGrange. Design and make original pendants with UV resin and your choice of dried flowers, fibers, miniature watch parts and embellishments, then assemble them into necklaces to take home (maximum is two per person). Cost: $25 per person for age 12 and older. Space is limited; reservation and $15 deposit due by Jan. 11 at the main library.
Painting with Carl Mosher: for age 12 and older, Friday, Jan. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at LaGrange. Carl will supply all the materials. Cost is $25, payable to Carl at class. Please register at 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
Teen Book Chat & Craft-Grades 8-12: Monday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m. at LaGrange. Book discussion and make a fun craft. Get the book selection for next month.
Musical Americana: “Hello Dolly!” (1969), Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m. at LaGrange. Barbra Streisand plays Dolly Levi, that matchmaker of 1890s New York, in this version of the Broadway hit, which finds Dolly pretending to have only a professional interest in a wealthy Yonkers merchant. She is going through the motions of finding him a new wife when in fact she’d like to be the lucky bride herself. Rated G, age 12 and older. Running time: 2 hours, 26 minutes. Free admission and free popcorn!
Movie Night (all ages): Friday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. at LaGrange. The movie is “DC League of Super Pets.” Rated PG. Free movie and free popcorn provided. Bring your own covered drink if desired.
Cookbook Club: Saturday. Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. at LaGrange. Cookbook Club is a great way to meet new people and try new things. Ask for the cookbook of the month at the main desk of the LaGrange County Public Library. Choose a recipe and make a free copy of it at the library. Cook the recipe and bring it to the Cookbook Club carry-in. Cookbook Club will meet the fourth Saturday of each month. Plates, silverware, coffee and tea will be provided.
Musical Americana: “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944), Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. at LaGrange. Judy Garland and Margaret O’Brien star in this heartwarming tale of the emotional trauma the colorful members of an early 20th century St. Louis family experience when they learn their father has been transferred — and they will have to move to New York. Based on the short stories of Sally Benson. Judy Garland sings “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “The Trolley Song.” Rated G for age 12 and older. Running time: 1 hour, 53 minutes. Free admission and free popcorn.
