ALBION — March brings the promise of spring as well as new materials and spring-themed programs from the Noble County Public Library in Albion, Avilla and Cromwell.
New adult books: “The Natural Cleaning Handbook” by Natalie Wise, “Cowboy for Hire” by Victoria James, “Deadly Intentions” by Lisa Harris, “Honeysuckle Season” by Mary Ellen Taylor, “How I Lost You” by Jenny Blackhurst and “One More Lie” by Amy Lloyd.
New teen books: “A Breath Too Late” by Rocky Callen, “By the Book” by Amanda Sellet, “Courting Darkness” by Robin LaFevers, “Moment of Truth” by Kasie West, “Sea Witch Rising” by Sarah Henning and “What I Like About You” by Marisa Kanter.
New children’s books: “Animorphs: the Graphic Novel” (Book 1, The Invasion) by K.A. Applegate, “Beware the Flerken!” by Calliope Glass, “Big Foot and Little Foot: the Monster Detector” by Ellen Potter, “The Dragon Prince” (Book 1, Moon) by Aaron Ehasz, “Lights, Camera, Carmen!” by Anika Denise and “Snow Day for Groot!” by Brendan Deneen.
New movies on DVD: “Let Him Go,” rated R; “A Call to Spy,” rated PG-13; “All Creatures Great and Small,” Season 1; “Come Play,” rated PG-13; “Greenland,” rated PG-13; “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” (Masterpiece Mystery); “Wild Mountain Thyme,” rated PG-13; and “Wishbone: Paw Prints of Thieves” (children’s movie).
New TV series: Albion – “Fargo,” Season 2 and “Riverdale,” Season 4; Avilla — “Queens of Mystery,” Season 1, “Doom Patrol,” Season 1; Cromwell — “Better Call Saul,” Season 5 and “Yellowstone,” Season 3.
Yoga with Kelly Meeks will continue this month. Sessions will be Wednesday, March 17, 24 and 31 at 5:30 p.m. The fee is $7 per class or $30 for entire session.
Storytimes will be Wednesdays, March 17, 24 and 31 at 10 a.m. Themes this month will be safety and security. This month’s two holidays, St. Patrick’s Day and Easter, will also be highlighted.
Congratulations to Everlie Clouse as she is NCPL-Cromwell’s latest “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” finisher!
