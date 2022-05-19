These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Many Alyse, a girl, was born May 18 to Loren and Sara (Troyer) Schlabach, Middlebury.
Kate Marie, a girl, was born May 17 to Benjamin and Grace (Lambright) Mullet, Shipshewana.
Nathaniel Eli, a boy, was born May 17 to Nelson and Anita (Beechy) Yoder, Millersburg.
Juliana Grace, a girl, was born May 13 to Floyd and Anita (Frey) Lehman, Wawaka.
Carley Ann, a girl, was born May 12 to Nathan and Candace (Neiswinger) Miller, Shipshewana.
Matthew Calvin, a boy, was born May 11 to Merle and Velda (Hochstetler) Yoder. LaGrange.
Lyndon Jon, a boy, was born May 10 to James and LorAnna (Bontrager) Yoder, Wolcottville.
