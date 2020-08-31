FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Ballet, Indiana’s longest-standing professional ballet company, recently announced its fall season, entailing three productions danced by the professional company at the Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St., Fort Wayne.
Fall season subscription tickets are on sale now.
Fort Wayne Ballet’s fall season will open with “Diversions 20” Oct. 1-3 with performances at 7 p.m. nightly. This production is a mix of stand-alone pieces for all ages, encompassing both classical and contemporary works.
The world-premiere of “Dracula,” choreographed by Fort Wayne Ballet’s Tracy Tritz, will take the stage Halloween weekend, Oct. 29-31, with performances at 7 and 11 p.m. throughout the weekend. This is the first-ever ballet production of Dracula to take the stage in the city of Fort Wayne.
Fort Wayne’s original, holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” returns Dec. 4-13 with both evening and matinee options. Join Clara and her Nutcracker as she dances through the beloved Kingdom of the Sweets. Stay tuned for additional performances to be announced as well as some exciting and familiar collaborations.
Subscriptions for the 2020 fall season are available now and the only way to purchase tickets to any of these productions until further notice. Single tickets are not available for purchase at this time. Audience members are encouraged to buy subscriptions now as tickets are extremely limited; a subscription is the only way to guarantee seating.
Fall season subscription holders enjoy a range of benefits including:
• First access to best seating options in the theater
• Free ticket exchanges or replacements
• Invitation to opening night receptions or performance-specific events
• Exemption from all ticket-processing fees
Fall season subscriptions, priced at $110 for all three productions, are available through the ArtsTix Community Box Office by calling 422-4226. Details on each performance can be found online at www.fortwayneballet.org/fall- season.
