Ticket to Rock on sale now
INDIANAPOLIS — A Ticket to Rock for 2020 will be offered at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Center.
Tickets went on sale Tuesday, with limited packages available at $69. Tickets can be purchased at tickettorock.livenation.com.
Shows include:
• Megadeth and Lamb of God with Trivium and In Flames — July 3
• Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory Of A Deadman and more — Aug. 4
• Disturbed with Staind and Bad Wolves — Aug. 2
• Korn and Faith No More with Helmet and ‘68 – Sept. 12
The multi-show ticket package will be available for 27 Live Nation amphitheaters across the U.S. this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.