KENDALLVILLE —Northeastern Center will offer a no-cost School Assistance Program to students and staff from multiple school districts in Noble, LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties for the 2021-22 school year.
The program provides two free counseling sessions to all students and staff at no charge to the school system. Participants do not need to be a client of Northeastern Center to take advantage of the program.
The school systems include DeKalb Eastern, Garrett-Keyser Butler, East Noble, Central Noble, West Noble, Smith-Green Community Schools in Whitley and Noble counties, Lakeland, Westview and MSD Steuben County.
Northeastern Center recognizes the importance of academic success and wants to assist schools in meeting their students’ and teachers’ social and emotional well-being. Ultimately if youth and youth-serving organizations are healthy, the community is better and their futures are brighter.
A phone call to the local Northeastern Center office starts the process. The Initial counseling session will be scheduled within five working days with a masters-level therapist. There is no deductible, co-pay or pre-authorization required to access the free sessions. Most counseling sessions will take place at the closest Northeastern Center outpatient office.
Students and staff may self-refer into the program; however, any participant younger than 18 years of age will require consent from a parent.
The program is an opportunity for schools to receive free mental health education training on various topics, including suicide awareness, for staff, students, and families.
After completion of the initial two free counseling sessions, there is no obligation to continue treatment. If an individual chooses to continue services, Northeastern Center offers fee assistance based on family income and accepts most insurances. Free services exclude psychiatric services (medication management) and inpatient services.
Help is available for all mental health issues, and all services are confidential and private. Some common mental health concerns include, but are not limited to, depression, anxiety, family relationship issues, eating disorders, substance abuse, and social anxiety problems.
To access the program, persons should call their nearest Northeastern Center office or call Northeastern Center’s Emergency Solutions line at 800-790-0118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.