KENDALLVILLE — Rehearsals are underway for “Robin Hood-The Musical,” presented by Gaslight Playhouse’s annual Children’s Theater Workshop. Performances are Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Jenna Boese directs a cast of students going into the second grade through eighth grade for the next school year. The show is a musical retelling of the tale of Robin Hood, his merry men, Maid Marian and the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham.
Robin Hood is the outlaw of Sherwood Forest, leading a merry life with his followers. Anyone needing a place to live or food to eat is welcome in the greenwood. Impoverished citizens, led by Robin, are waging a battle against the evil Prince John.
Prince John has taken the place of King Richard the Lion-Hearted, who has gone on a crusade. Lady Merle of Cornwall, however, hopes to make John more acceptable to the people of England by forcing Maid Marian, Robin’s childhood sweetheart, to marry the Prince. It’s up to Robin to stop the marriage, defeat a nasty sheriff and secure Nottingham for the king’s return.
The cast includes: Beth, Estella Nivens; Mother Meg, Maribel Villanueva; Little John, Silvio Carella; Old Widow, Ally Calhoun; Will Scarlet, Vittoria Carella; Robin Hood, Lynden Boese; Friar Tuck, Phoenix Golden; Soldier 1, Eleanor Nivens; Sheriff of Nottingham, Carson Fisher; Lady Merle, Mikayla Bolinger; Annabel, Elaina Nivens; Maid Marian, Hydee Hall; Soldier 2 (Kaspar), Ivy Cole; Sheriff’s Wife, Jenna Opper; Salome, Nora Jarrett; and Stranger and King, Parker Epple.
Playing dual roles as soldiers and as Robin Hood’s Merry Band are Vicenzo Carella, Elizabeth Dean, Connor Geegh, Everleigh Harris, Ceciliah Johnston, Juniper Johnston, Sophia Neuman, Nola Prest and Karalynn Vanderpool.
For information about Gaslight Playhouse, visit gaslightplayhouse.org.
